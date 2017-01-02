Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 32°
LO: 21°
HI: 20°
LO: 15°
HI: 21°
LO: 11°
Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons airs Sunday, February 5 on FOX. FOX47News.com is your home for football's biggest day of the year!
Kelly Weeks beat breast cancer. She wanted to honor others fighting the battle, so the celebration bell was born. An…
Sen. Ted Cruz says the new African-American museum honoring black history has made "a…
After a tour of duty fighting Somali pirates, Spanish army officer Jesus Larios sneaks home…
Eight MSU theater students are participating in the first International Theatre Festival at the American University of Sharjah in the United…
Valarie Montgomery may have retired from overseeing MSU’s financial operations every day, but through an estate plan with her spouse…
Four Spartans scored in double figures as the MSU women's basketball team defeated Minnesota, 93-74, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis Jan. 30.
Trillions of neutrinos, or ghost particles, are passing through us every second. While scientists know this fact, they don’t know what…
Four Spartans scored in double figures as the MSU women's basketball team defeated Minnesota, 93-74, at Williams Arena in Minneapolis Jan. 30.
The NFL Players Association might have pushed to scrap the commercial.
Former Kansas basketball standout Alonzo Jamison is finally getting a much needed new kidney, after an Army veteran decided to donate his.
MSU women's basketball used a complete team effort to snap a three-game losing streak with a dominating 81-57 win over Wisconsin at the…
A third suspect has been charged in the shooting deaths of two men found dead in an SUV outside a mid-Michigan Wal-Mart store.
Prosecutors will not charge a Roseville homeowner in the fatal shooting a man who was on his property.
A husband and wife are charged in the stabbing death of the woman's father in northern Michigan.
A small group of 11 people gathered outside Waverly High School Wednesday morning in protest of teachers in the district still working…
Need help making plans for the weekend? Check out our list of 28 things to do around Michigan!
On Saturday, February 4, an MLK Unity Prayer Breakfast will be held at Union Missionary Baptist Church in Lansing.
Kelly Weeks beat breast cancer. She wanted to honor others fighting the battle, so the celebration bell was born. An all-new #SWISStrong…
Viewer photos to make the air Tuesday night.
Media and PR Coordinator Lisa Ermak discusses the importance of oral health and gives us examples to help us rethink our drinks.
Vice President of Lending Brett Pacek discusses the great programs for anyone thinking about switching to CASE Credit Union.
Mark Sutton tells Bob and Mary about the exciting Boys State program and the great experience that it offers to young men.
Felicia Turrentine Wasson is a well-round public government relations professional, with over 23 years of public and private sector experience.
Ashley Jones is an inspiring published model, actress and pageant title holder. She has held several titles over the past few years - Miss…
Miss FOX47/Bounce TV here, once again!
I'm a proud representative of Fox 47 Bounce T.V. My name is Mikayla Williams and I'm here to on elaborate and why and how I'm a…