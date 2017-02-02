Current
Cloudy
3-Day Forecast
HI: 37°
LO: 19°
HI: 43°
LO: 33°
HI: 35°
LO: 17°
Super Bowl LI: Patriots vs. Falcons airs Sunday, February 5 on FOX. FOX47News.com is your home for football's biggest day of the year!
Show Me the Money Day offers free financial workshops to the Mid-Michigan community.
Americans' first impressions of Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch tilt positive, and a…
Do you watch the Super Bowl every year? If so, you should have no problem answering these…
Another woman has asked to join the federal lawsuit against former MSU Gymnastic Doctor Larry Nassar.
Lou Anna K. Simon has released a statement regarding the investigation into former Michigan State University doctor Larry Nassar.
An MSU football commit ends up in jail for armed burglary and theft of a firearm.
When I transferred to Michigan State University for my sophomore year, I had absolutely no idea what I wanted to major in. My freshman year…
However anti-climactic, releasing Super Bowl ads early makes financial sense.
Should the fans have cost St. Bonaventure the game? You be the judge
Houston police and other law enforcement aim to keep the 2017 Super Bowl secure without a huge boots-on-the-ground operation.
The New York Islanders are looking for a new home, and the governor of Connecticut is putting his state's capital city on the table.
Show Me the Money Day offers free financial workshops to the Mid-Michigan community.
A huge amount of technology goes into broadcasting the Super Bowl, including some mind-boggling camera angles. A new one is even kicking off…
Police confirm a man was shot on the 5000 block of Wexford near Jolly.
February is officially here and that means it is time to play closer attention to the "lub-dub" of your heart, especially for women.
When Kelli Weeks finished her cancer treatment she wanted to let out a joyful noise for all to hear. Not only did she do that, but she paid…
Is the celebration of your new marriage the most important factor in wedding planning for you? Mandy McGarry, Event Coordinator at Chisholm…
Here is what is happening around town for kids. The Wharton Center Pasant Theatre presents Brown Bear, A Moon and A Caterpillar on Saturday,…
Here is what is happening around town this weekend. The Mid-Michigan's Women's Expo is going on Friday through Sunday at the Lansing Center.
Co-Owner Heather Russell discusses the things that makes her pharmacy special. They provide free delivery, sponsor local youth teams and…
Treasurer Larry Parker and Chorus/Quartet Member Darrell Neves discuss "Singing Valentines" available to have sung to your…
Andrew McDermott and Steve Sims discuss their new creation, the "Jetzee", along with great deals for the big game this weekend.
Felicia Turrentine Wasson is a well-round public government relations professional, with over 23 years of public and private sector experience.
Ashley Jones is an inspiring published model, actress and pageant title holder. She has held several titles over the past few years - Miss…
Miss FOX47/Bounce TV here, once again!
I'm a proud representative of Fox 47 Bounce T.V. My name is Mikayla Williams and I'm here to on elaborate and why and how I'm a…