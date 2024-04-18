MSU Football fans excited for the first look at Jonathan Smith's Spartans

Michigan State Football will hold it's final Spring practice on Saturday in Spartan Stadium during the team's Spring Showcase.

After a 4-8 season and regime change, fans say they're excited to see how this team looks, and hope they can improve their record in 2024.

Video shows fans sharing their excitement outside Spartan Stadium.



We're getting closer and closer to the first public look at Jonathan Smith's Michigan State Football team, and fans I talked to are excited to catch a glimpse.

Bobby Lynch is just one of those fans excited for Saturday's event, and a fresh start after a 4-8 season and regime change for the Spartans.

"Last season was a little rough with all the controversy," Lynch said. "And it's kind of a fresh slate. I'm wondering to see how these guys will play together."

Other fans are simply looking to see a step forward.

"I would say just progress," Christopher Grile said. "I'm a Junior so preferably a season like my first year, have another Kenneth Walker-type deal."

"I think we'll do better than last year," Lynch said. "I think there will be some things we have to work out as a team just because being a new team, some guys haven't played with each other. They kind of have to get that chemistry going."

Jonathan Smith took time this week to share his excitement for the showcase. From the morning festivities with the Izzo 5K, to having fans in the stands while the team closes out Spring Practice.

"It should be a fun day on Saturday," Smith said. "Starting with the Izzo race, people being around and participating in that. Then we'll go out on the field and do some stuff, and I think our guys are looking forward to it."

Admission to Saturday's event is free. Gates will open at 12:15 pm, and the showcase will start at 2 pm.

