Ink it up! Tattoo City Tattoo Convention to take over the Lansing Center

The Tattoo City Tattoo Convention will be in Lansing from April 26 through April 28.

This is the first time the convention will be held in Lansing.

The sound of a fresh tattoo will be music to the ears of hundreds of people this weekend.

"It is a meeting of some of the best artists in the world," said MC and Host Dr. Carl Blasphemy.

"We're about 100 artists in vendor booths, which means we'll have about 300 artists from all over the world," Blasphemy said.

"Including some of your friends from the TV shows like ink master and black ink crew," Blasphemy said.

Over the three days, there will be entertainment, vendors, contests, and several tattoo competitions.

"Everything from small, medium, large black and gray color. New school traditional cover-ups, anime most unusual," said the owner of Daydream Tattoo Studio Jero Garza.

Jero Garza is an artist and the owner of Daydream Tattoo Studio in Lansing.

Tianna Jenkins, WYSM, April 2024 Jero Garza at Daydream Tattoo Studio



He's racked up awards at the convention before and the daydream tattoo team plans on bringing home some more.

"If everything goes to plan, we should be 20 to 30 awards deep when we come back home," Garza said.

"I'm ready to go there, come back, and then start to apply everything I saw over the weekend," Garza said.

Not only will you be able to enjoy a great show...You can also get a tattoo on the spot from certain artists.

And this event isn't just for adults.

"Children 12 and under for free. There are family events there. There'll be face painting and temporary tattoos for the kids. A little bit of everything for everybody," Blasphemy said.

The convention will wrap up on Sunday with the Best-of-Show competition where an artist will take home $10,000.

Show hours:

Friday 2 pm - 11pm

Saturday 11 am - 11pm

Sunday 11 am - 8 pm

Tickets:

Weekend Pass: $58.00

Day Pass: $23.00

For more information, click here.

