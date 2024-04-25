Jackson sports radio host weighs in with his NFL Draft predictions

Video shows Marc Daly, taking calls from neighbors to hear what they want to see during the NFL Draft.

Daly also shares how he thinks the Lions should make their picks.

Daly's advice to Lions fans when it comes to Draft picks is to "trust the process."

Sports talk radio; it's been a sounding board for sports fans for decades. Neighbors weighed in on The Daly with Marc Daly. One caller said, "Obviously, they've got a lot better in the back field. I still think they need some younger help back there."

When Daly was asked to weigh in on the Draft, he said, "Well, think about it, when we had the season, every time the Lions were on the road, we were seeing Honolulu Blue everywhere! No matter where they were going! To see this at home, I think it's going to be a huge spectacle."

When asked what moves he wanted to see the Lions make he shared, "I'm thinking they should probably shore up their defense, maybe get a corner. They're a little light on that. I'm thinking corner is their biggest need right now."

Even if the dream pick isn't called, Daly has some advice for those anxious Lions fans. "I feel like, as fans, we've got to trust the process, 'cause they've been pretty successful with their picks the last few years." Hopefully leading to another successful season for the Lions.

