STUDY BREAK: Students find the best spots at MSU to unwind during finals week

Video shows MSU students describing their favorite spots in MSU's campus to take a study break

Monday kicks off finals week here at Michigan State University, and with stress levels high there are a few places on campus you can go to relax and unwind.

"Get some fresh air. Walk along the river, take in some of the beautiful campus scenery," exclaimed Kat Cooper, MSU Director of Student Life and Engagement. (The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

Monday kicks off finals week here at Michigan State University, and with stress levels high there are a few places on campus you can go to relax and unwind.

"Get some fresh air. Walk along the river, take in some of the beautiful campus scenery," exclaimed Kat Cooper, MSU Director of Student Life and Engagement.

From the waves crashing, to the wildlife, taking a study break at the foot of the Red Cedar River is the go-to spot on campus for students to find tranquility in the midst of finals week chaos,

"I like walking by the river. It’s nice and peaceful," stated one MSU student.

"My favorite place probably is right by the river. Right where the dam, where it gets really fast. Lots of people sit over there," explained another MSU student.

But, if you are looking for something a little more colorful and reflective of the season, "The Beal Botanical Garden is a great place to wander. You’ve got the water and the plants in that location," described Cooper.

In between studying and taking breaks in nature, it is also important to be mindful of giving your body what it needs to succeed...

"Make sure that you give yourself enough time at night to relax before you go to sleep so then you can get a good night sleep, and wake up in the morning and do it all over again," stated one MSU student.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

