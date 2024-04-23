More Money for Clean Water Statewide

Video shows improvements to Delta Township Waste Water Recovery Center, Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Rep. Angela Whitwer

Governor announces $290m expansion to Michigan's Clean Water Plan at Delta Township Waste Water Recovery Center

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced a 290-million dollar expansion of the Michigan Clean Water Plan that could have a big impact on many of our neighborhoods...

"We're here today because we believe that every parent should have the confidence to give their child a glass of drinking water from the sink when they sit down at the table," said the Governor.

In a month that marks the 10th anniversary of the Flint Water Crisis, the Governor announced a voter-approved bond that she believes can help communities in mid-Michigan build a better water infrastructure:

"We know that delivering on this promise requires investments in water infrastructure."

Whitmer says the resources will be available to our neighborhoods for projects ranging from repairing wastewater treatment facilities to upgrading sewers, removing lead service lines, and replacing water mains.

State Representative Angela Whitwer (D), Chair of the House Appropriations Committee, was on hand to emphasize the public's demand for action on clean water:

"Every day in my office, we have 15-minute meetings and most of the meetings are about our crumbling infrastructure and our water systems."

We'll continue to see how these funds may benefit our neighborhoods in the months ahead.

