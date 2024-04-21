The 9th annual Eaton County Expo was held at the fairgrounds in Charlotte.

With so many businesses networking with each other it’s made this community come closer together.

Watch video above to see community members enjoying the Eaton County Expo.

The 9th annual Eaton County Expo was held at the fairgrounds in Charlotte. I caught up with Vendors and different businesses on why this event is so special to the community.

”This event has grown every year, and you are really missing something if you don’t show up, everything from food booths to communities, and not just Charlotte all of Eaton County,” Charlotte Rising volunteer Ann Garvey said.

Other businesses like the Pregnancy Center of Eaton County are eager to help the community they love.

"With Covid shutting everything down, it’s been really hard for us to get the word out that we are open and available to people," Pregnancy Center of Eaton County Andrea Smith said.

With so many businesses networking with each other it's made this community come closer together. One young man in particular, 11 year-old Samuel Bliss, has made a name for himself in Eaton County, through his unique business, Super Pooper-Scooper doing his own part to keep the area clean.

”I think it’s cool because I’ve been doing this for a lot of time, It’s just really really fun,” Samuel Bliss said.

