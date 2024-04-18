Ingham County Seeks Public Input on Potential Countywide Housing Millage

Video shows Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox discussing the housing shortage and options.

Ingham County resident speaks up about her issues when it comes to renting a home.

The County collected information on public concerns, in hopes to guide their decision on potential housing millage.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos... Wednesday, Ingham County held a community housing conversation, seeking public input for a possible countywide housing millage.

"We are short of housing, there are not new houses available, there are not used houses available, there are not apartments available."

Ingham County Treasurer Alan Fox has seen that problem... and how big it goes...

"The Tri-County Community Planning Commission study suggests that Ingham County is short something like 7,500 units of housing. The cost to build a new house or even an apartment these days is $200,000 if you're lucky."

At Wednesday's conversation.. and in the search for solutions.. officials turned it over to residents in my neighborhoods to ask what parts of housing they find the most important, when one woman shared the importance of affordable housing near walk-able businesses.

"I'm from a community growing up that you could walk to everything, so half a mile would've been reasonable but there really was nothing."

With the concerns being shared, it will give Ingham County a guide on where their focuses may be regarding a potential housing millage.

In Mason, I'm Sarah Poulos, FOX 47 News.

