Grass Lake Gravel Mine Expansion Approved with Conditions

Video shows Grass Lake Township Planning Commission meeting and reactions.

Planning Commission has decided whether and how gravel mining will proceed on Boehne Road.

Neighbors took advantage of mine operator Target Trucking's special use permit application to push for stricter conditions.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Grass Lake's Planning Commission decided Thursday to allow Target Trucking to expand gravel mining on Bohne Road – with some conditions.

"I want you to know: we do hear you. It's not that we don't hear you, or ignoring you, or being prejudiced against you," Commissioner Mark Jewell assured meeting attendees.

Neighbors have complained for years about dust, fumes, and noise from the mine.

With an enlarged reservoir part of the proposed expansion plan, neighbors now worry that their wells might dry up.

The renewal of a special use permit was a chance to push for stricter conditions.

"We do hear the citizens, we want to make the best decision that's equitable for everybody," said Commission Chair Tim Golding. "And complaints going forward — they will be addressed appropriately."

New conditions Golding listed at the meeting include:

new wells for any neighbors whose wells dry up

a paved mine entrance to reduce dust

measures regarding fumes and equipment storage

an improved complaint procedure

and a significantly larger bond to make sure the operator makes good on turning the land into recreational use once mining is done.

Grass Laker Bobbi Harper has been helping neighbors analyze conditions and lodge complaints. She says her reactions about the outcome are mixed.

"I was pleasantly surprised about some of the things that were brought up, like replacing the water wells — I was really happy about that," said Harper. "There was some language about the diesel fumes and a new complaint process — I'm happy about that."

Still, some things remain to be determined.

"I would have liked the phased restoration plan, because all the experts that I've spoken to say that's how you're supposed to do a restoration and also guarantees that the miner doesn't walk from the mine," says Harper.

Harper informed the Commission that Michigan's Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy — or "EGLE" — has accepted an appeal of the permit it issued for the expansion of the lake.

So there may be some additional future conditions from that agency, as well.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook