WATCH: Michigan State Police capture Lansing double murder suspect

Michigan State Police have released video of the moment they captured 51-year-old Dennis Whaley following a days-long manhunt after he allegedly killed two people in Lansing.



This video was taken by MSP Trooper One flying above Crego Park in Lansing on Saturday, April 20.

The infrared video from the MSP helicopter shows the moment Whaley surrenders to the Michigan State Police.

According to investigators, he was arrested without incident.

Whaley is now charged with killing two people, 50-year-old Jason McKenzie and 53-year-old Christine Cambric, at a home on Woodrow Avenue on April 18.

Lansing Police Department Dennis Whaley

He has been arraigned on six charges, including two counts of open murder and weapons charges.

Lansing double murder suspect arraigned

According to court records, he is due back in court on May 2nd.

