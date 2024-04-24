Board of Commissioners approves ordinance to regulate Wind Energy in Clinton County

For months, residents of Clinton County have been fighting the battle for clean energy.

With recent ordinances passed on solar energy and wind, residents are feeling more comfortable with the topic.

Video shows statements from residents after the ordinance approval.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in Clinton County where Tuesday morning, neighbors felt some relief after a zoning ordinance on wind energy was passed here at the Board of Commissioners.

"They are just ready for this to be done with, and this is the 2nd of the two ordinances," said County Commissioner, Valerie Vail-Shirey.

Russell Shellberg County Commissioner Valerie Vail-Shirey



After a long battle on clean energy, first with solar weeks ago, residents saw another ordinance set in place that will help better regulate wind energy in Clinton County. Which resident Theresa Owen says is a win-win.

"It's finding a narrow pathway, which keeps some development available to those that believe in it and also protects the rights of the non-participating landowners," said Owen.

Russell Shellberg Clinton County Resident Theresa Owen giving her statement after the wind ordinance passed



The ordinance outlines stricter rules for noise, location, and general safety, leaving residents more comfortable with clean energy in Clinton County. Especially neighbors that have been around their whole lives.

"I've owned my property for 40 years and I've maintained it like I said and I pay taxes on it, now I'm getting ready to retire and move up north and I want to sell my property. And with turbines across the street, that's not going to help my property value at all," said Resident Cynthia Helms.

Russell Shellberg Clinton County Resident Cynthia Helms commenting on wind turbines in Clinton County



Though there are direct benefits of wind energy like creating jobs and renewable energy, the people of Clinton County are excited to see it used within reason.

PAST COVERAGE OF CLEAN ENERGY IN CLINTON COUNTY

https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/dewitt-st-johns/here-comes-the-sun-talks-of-solar-energy-in-clinton-county-is-bringing-mixed-feelings

https://www.fox47news.com/neighborhoods/dewitt-st-johns/solar-proposition-in-clinton-county-sees-compromise-after-commission-meeting

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook