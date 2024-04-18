FORE! Jackson County has a golf course for everyone

Video shows Calderone Golf Club, Arbor Hills Golf Club, and Concord Hills Golf Course.

According to Steve Saari, Jackson has been nationally ranked for its number of courses per capita, its quality of courses, and its pricing.

Jackson has about 20 public courses across the county, all of varying styles.

Golf season is here, and Jackson County is known for being a golfer's paradise. Steve Saari, Director of Golf at Calderone Golf Club explains, "Here is Jackson golfers are very lucky. We have such a variety. We have so many courses. There's been publications that have ranked Jackson in the top 10 nationally."

That could be because Jackson has some of the most courses per capita, according to Experience Jackson.

Owner of Arbor Hills Golf Club, Chris Cummings, shared, "There's so many beautiful courses in Jackson. We're somewhere between 15 and 20 public courses, and every course offers something different. It's some of the finest golf in the state."

Jackson golf really has a little bit of everything, which brings in golfers from all over to Jackson County. Kim Genski, Manager of Concord Hills Golf Course, said "We have a lot of people from out of state who come here every single year."

"When you come out here and play, you know the course conditions are going to be good. The greens are excellent; they're some of the fastest around," said Saari.

OP AM EXTRA

Next time you're ready to hit the links there are plenty of Jackson County courses waiting for you to tee up.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook