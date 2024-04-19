Build it together: Get creative at Tiny Bit of Wood in downtown Lansing

Tiny Bit of Wood is a first-generation woodworking school in downtown Lansing.

The emphasis of the school is to be as accessible to everyone.

Video takes you inside to learn about the fun you can have.

It’s a place where tools find their rhythm.

Hand saws dance across wood and mallets get to the beat.

“It's beautiful,” said owner-operator Megan Shannon.

Megan Shannon is the owner-operator of Tiny Bit of Wood.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Tiny Bit of Wood



A first-generation woodworking school now located in downtown Lansing.

“We focus mostly on hand tools because I like getting people to slow down a little bit and just chill out,” Shannon said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Hand saw at Tiny Bit of Wood



With nine student stations, there’s plenty of space.

“Get your own material, your tools, and then we build it together,” Shannon said.

It’s a one-woman woodworking shop.

But Megan has you covered with classes.

“I think I have almost 50 topics, different class topics. I have some skill-based, which is just where you would learn something like a mortise and tenon dovetails, understanding lumber, and then I have a lot of project classes,” Shannon said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Megan Shannon inside of Tiny Bit of Wood



“I have a furniture repair class as well, people can bring in a broken piece of furniture, and we will learn how to repair it to the best of our ability,” Shannon said.

But this shop is about more than just wood.

Megan says it's a space where she wants everyone to feel welcomed and comfortable when exploring woodworking.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Tiny Bit of Wood



“The emphasis of the school is to be as accessible as possible to everyone, financially, and physically. I have a wheelchair-accessible workbench, I have little kid workbenches,” Shannon said.

I had Megan show me how to use a hand plane.

My first time ever touching the tool and I think I did pretty well.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Megan Shannon teaching Neighborhood Reporter Tianna Jenkins



Megan will be focusing on kids this summer with her Tiny Woodworker's Program.

But for now, she’s excited to do what she loves for her community.

“It gave me a community as well. Like I feel like I finally belong,”

