$92M proposed bond in St. Johns receives more feedback ahead of vote in May

A proposed $92 million dollar bond has been the talk of the district.

The bond would help to improve 4 key area within the St. Johns district including safety & security, a new Early Childhood Center, building & learning efficiencies, and athletics & fine arts facilities.

Video show neighbors reactions and the meeting that was held Wednesday night.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter, Russell Shellberg, here in St. Johns where a proposed $92 million bond is getting more questions from neighbors before a final vote on May 7th.

Wednesday night, neighbors gathered to take another look at the specifics of a bond for the St. Johns School District.

The bond is focused around 4 key areas including safety & security, a new Early Childhood Center, building & learning efficiencies, and athletics & fine arts facilities.

Russell Shellberg St. Johns Public Schools Superintendent talks about proposed bond with community



While safety is at the top of the list, Superintendent Anthony Berthiaume says that there are other major renovations on their list.

"We're looking at other needs, revitalization of our elementary schools that range in age from 55 to 65 years. We need to make sure that all of our students have the proper learning environments," said Berthiaume.

If the bond passes, the current 7 mill rate would stay the same with no tax increase. The other piece that has some neighbors questioning the bond is an interest rate of $86 million.

Russell Shellberg Community members voice their opinions on the proposed St. Johns bond



"I like to see the facilities kept up, but we just need to be a little bit more fiscally responsible," said St. Johns Resident Theresa Owens.

But others see this as an opportunity to revitalize the schools.

"It's not really this four-letter word of debt, it is investment," said Resident Jacob Sternburgh.

As voting day rounds the corner, Berthiaume says that the best thing people can do is talk.

"Talk to the people that live this every day including our staff and our teachers. I think that's instrumental to get their voices out there as well," said, Berthiaume.

We'll continue to follow the issue ahead of the vote on May 7th.

