St. Johns native Jayci Simon to play in 2024 Paris Paralympics

After being diagnosed with dwarfism when she was seven years old, Jayci Simon found Badminton to be a sport she excelled at.

In 2019, Simon attended her first international tournament that set her eyes on one goal. The 2024 Paralympics.

Recently, Simon's dreams became reality as she and her doubles partner qualified for the Paralympics.

Video shows Simon and family talking about her achievement.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in St. Johns where for one neighborhood athlete, her biggest dream is becoming a reality.

For years, St. Johns resident and Parabadminton athlete Jayci Simon has made a racket on the court.

Russell Shellberg Jayci Simon practicing her badminton skills in a local gymnasium



And while she's now playing the sport she loves, watching it is what first drew her in.

"I'd have two TVs set up in the living room and I'd watch it, so I've always thought it was amazing to see what these people do," said Simon.

Simon, who was diagnosed with dwarfism when she was seven years old, took that inspiration into her first international tournament in 2019, with one goal in mind: to be one of those amazing people she saw on TV.

"It's not every four years, it's every day. So that's just a good reminder to keep pushing on and consistency is key," said Simon.

Earlier this month, Jayci received news that her dream had come true. She and her doubles partner qualified for the 2024 Paralympics in Paris. News her parents couldn't believe.

"Oh, it was indescribable, absolutely. A lot of joy and a lot of relief as well," said Chad Simon.

"I couldn't talk about it without crying. Just because I know how bad she's wanted it and how much it means to her and how much it means to us to see her succeed," said Amy Simon.

Russell Shellberg Chad and Amy Simon speaking on their Daughter Jayci's qualification for the 2024 Paris Paralympics

And for Jayci, it's an achievement that is still sinking in.

"It just doesn't feel real because it's been a dream of mine ever since I was a little kid. So now to be here and have achieved that and now I'm going, it's just so many emotions," said Simon.

Jayci will attend full-time training in Texas ahead of Paralympics and will attend the Paralympics in August with games starting on the 29th.

For more information on Jayci's career and story, click here.

