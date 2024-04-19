The Eaton County Expo is just another step forward, for a growing community.

It's an exciting day for us here at FOX 47 News we're taking our neighborhood news on the road and into the Eaton County Fairgrounds for this weekend's business expo.

I found out this week that the expo is just another step forward, for a growing community.

"I'm thrilled, I can't to wait see how the businesses prosper from this," Charlotte Rising executive director Annie Williams said.

Excitement is an understatement for some Charlotte residents with high hopes for a new social district coming to the area.

"It should matriculate all the way down to the bars and the restaurants down to the actual boutiques and businesses we have, so much coming into town right now," Charlotte Rising executive director Annie Williams said.

And coming into town next is the annual Eaton County Business Expo.

"I feel like it's a lot of energy and positivity everyone is really looking forward to it kickoff to the season," Eaton County Expo executive director Tammey Wine said.

"Sold out for the first time ever, we are completely sold out inside our building and in the tents,” Eaton County Expo executive director Tammey Wine said.

With so much excitement building around the Expo Charlotte Rising is looking forward to being a part of the action and they tell me it's a great opportunity to connect with other local businesses.

"I'm very lucky to have volunteers to help run the booth this weekend, that way I can visit some of the other businesses as well, and love to hear what they are doing and their success are," Charlotte Rising executive director Annie Williams said.

As we mentioned, FOX 47 is excited to take our neighborhood news on The road for this special event.

We'll be here live tonight at 5:30 PM as vendors get ready to welcome a wave of visitors, and we'll get a chance to talk with several of them about their excitement for this event.

And then we'll continue our Expo coverage on our streaming channel until 6:30. You can find that on your Roku App or wherever you stream FOX 47 News.

Of course, it all leads up to the big event tomorrow. I'll be out here for the Eaton County Expo which runs Saturday from 9AM to 5PM, and Sunday from 10AM to 3PM. We hope to see you there!"

