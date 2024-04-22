Meridian Township Manager Frank Walsh resigns

Video shows a special Meridian Township Board Meeting on Sunday.

Township Manager Frank Walsh's resignation was finalized, and the state of his employment within the township was discussed.

This meeting follows external investigations regarding complaints made about Walsh.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

On Sunday, the Meridian Township Board held a special meeting, to discuss the resignation of Township Manager Frank Walsh, and what happens next.

"The lack of communication between the board and employees during this very difficult eight-month process has been awful," said Michelle Prinz, a staff member at Meridian Township.

This special board meeting finalized the resignation of Township Manager Frank Walsh.

According to Trustee Scott Hendrickson, in August of 2023, members received multiple complaints of concerning actions from Walsh. In September, an external investigation was conducted after a confidential discussion with legal counsel.

"We received a report that is confidential from our attorneys that we will not put out in public," said Trustee Marna Wilson.

The results of this investigation remain confidential. The board decided Frank Walsh's resignation was the best course of action for the township.

They also discussed Walsh's involvement as an employee through a consultation agreement, which employs Walsh to handle a few key projects through the rest of 2024, such as oversight of the development of the 2025 financial budget, and leadership over the development of a new senior center.

"The expertise of Mr. Walsh doing 11 budgets is not to be lost, so it will be helpful to have him in that process," Wilson said.

According to the agreement, Walsh will be paid more than 160,000 dollars throughout the term. Multiple Meridian Township Residents and employees spoke, voicing concerns about the lack of transparency by the board.

"We still have no idea what's in the investigation report, and I would like to know when there will be transparency for that as well," said Meridian Township staff member Michelle Prinz.

"I'm gonna keep doing my job, I love my job, I love this township, I love serving the residents, but on the employee side, it has been a very long and difficult process," said staff member Samantha Diehl.

Walsh spoke about his time as Meridian Township Manager, citing strong relationships forged, as well as his devotement to the community, adding that he plans to donate money to the "Meridian Cares" program.

"My wife and I are gonna be donating $20,000 to Meridian Cares to help support people in the township who need a voice," Walsh said.

Though a permanent township manager has not yet been discussed, Community Planning & Development Director Timothy Schmitt has been named interim manager for the next few months.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook