Calls for an increase in campus security continue following alleged hate crime on MSU's campus

Video shows MSU students sharing thoughts on campus security.

Calls for an increase in campus security echoed across Michigan State University’s campus after seven suspects assaulted two victims within the library, potentially selecting them because of the perpetrators sexual orientation bias.

"I definitely think there needs to be more of a police patrol, especially in larger areas," explained Jane.

Following an alleged hate crime that occurred right here on MSU's campus Monday evening, students are voicing their thoughts on campus security.

“Sometimes I feel safe. Sometimes I don’t," said Michigan State University Freshman, Jane.

Increased police patrol as well as having more campus watchdogs were top of the list for students when it comes what they would like to see regarding campus safety, "I was sure that there would’ve been people around and the fact that it still happened was really unfortunate and I think something could’ve been done in the first place," asserted Jane.

Earlier this week, MSU Department of Police and Public Safety confirmed that the suspects involved are not affiliated with MSU and I spoke with one MSU student about his thoughts on accessibility into buildings across campus, "I feel like it should be accessible, but if you are coming here and you’re not a student and your causing stuff with students that’s not a good thing," said one MSU student.

According to MSU's Police Department, the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Once the investigation is complete, it will be submitted to the Ingham County Prosecutor's Office with a request for charges against the suspects.

We did reach out to the Ingham County Prosecutor’s Office, and were told that the office has not received any warrant request from law enforcement at this time.

