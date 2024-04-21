JA Girls' Dream Fair helps mid-Michigan girls learn all about STEM

On Friday middle school girls in the mid-Michigan area learned about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The JA Girls' Dream Fair was a way to give students a hands-on STEM experience.

Video gives you a look inside the event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

The fair started with a TED-style talk where students got a chance to hear from women in STEM.

"How they achieved their career roles and what they do currently. They will kind of get a history of what it was like for them going from middle school to where they are in their careers," District Director of Junior Achievement Mid-Michigan Susan Shilton said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 JA Girls' Dream Fair



At least 30 different career fields were represented Friday. And the girls got to see what it could be like if they decided to take that path.

"Children, especially girls, are kind of pigeonholed into careers that don't necessarily focus on STEM most often. This is a great opportunity for them to learn about careers that they don't know about."

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 JA Girls' Dream Fair



There were several activities to join, including gaining knowledge of battery manufacturing with Ultium Cells.

"We're for them to really have a passion for and love for the things that we love which is science, technology, engineering, and mathematics," said Plant Director Grace Griffin.

The students were also able to engage inside of break-out sessions.

"There's definitely a difference in the amount of women that are in the STEM as opposed to men," said Shilton.

Tianna Jenkins, WYSM, April 2024 JA Girls' Dream Fair



"We are seeing an increase in women and we want to continue to add to that increase," said Shilton.

Some students tell me they are happy that they got a chance to learn more about stem careers and are excited about the future.

