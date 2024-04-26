A fresh cut and a fast chat

The Lions draft is the talk of our neighborhoods

Watch the video above to see a local barbershop reaction to the NFL Draft

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A fresh cut and a fast chat. The Lions draft is the talk of our neighborhoods and I wanted to see what it was sounding like, so I stopped by a place where those conversations happen a dozen times a day.

In between razor cuts and comb cuts is a barbershop back and forth. The talk of the day, dominated by the Lions NFL draft.

"I think by them getting that Cornerback yesterday it's going to help them on defense, and I think the Lions will have some good things going on this year," Michael Ogden said.

Ogden is the owner of Mo Cuts in Lansing. Like many others in our neighborhoods, he was watching the Draft closely on Thursday night. He told me the atmosphere of Round 1 was something he had never seen before.

"I saw all the people that were down there in Hart Plaza last night and it was amazing to see how that place was just packed! Detroit has been doing a lot of innovative things to get their downtown going, so a Super Bowl would have the whole state running down to Detroit," Ogden said.

A Super Bowl dream that customers share every day. Hoping that day is one step closer as the NFL draft rolls on.

"I'm ready, let's go!" said Ogden

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook