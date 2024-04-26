First annual ‘Neighborhood News Draft’, residents’ input on Lansing’s future

We are introducing the Neighborhood News Draft, which allows people to pick what things they want to see come to Lansing to make it a better place.

This comes during the NFL Draft in Detroit.

Watch video above to hear what residents had to say.

While the NFL Draft is more than 80 miles away in Detroit - the excitement is still being felt here in Lansing.

“I know the NFL Draft has the potential of changing lives,” said Melik Brown.

As hundreds of thousands of people crowd the streets of the 313 for the draft, we wanted to localize things - which brings us to the “Neighborhood News Draft,” We talked with people in the community to see what things they would bring to Lansing to make the city better. We start with owner of Metro Melik 517, Melik Brown. For the sake of this story - let's just say he's "Team Business”.

“What if we closed down the street, had a bike race or a marathon,” Melik said. “These are things that people get excited about.”

Melik said events like those will drive more people to Lansing businesses, like his.

“If they could explore the space around them, they would have see Lansing has a lot to offer,” he said.

Next, we're moving to "Team Wellness" with Stephen Mccorry - a recovery coach who said he'll like to bring a safe space to Lansing that focuses on improving mental and physical health.

“I think it would be cool to have a public health hub, with a gym, sauna and even a nutritionist and it should all be free,” Stephen said. “This would really help improve people mental and physical health.”

We cant forget "Team People" with long time Lansing resident Loretta, who would love to bring improved services for other residents.

“I would like to see people in Lansing better cared for or properly cared for,” she said. “You know better public safety, better public service, better parks and recs.”