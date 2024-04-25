MSU families prepare for commencement traffic amid area construction

MSU is set to host their commencement ceremonies this weekend, bringing families from the mitten and beyond into the neighborhood.

Construction projects nearby could impact the flow of traffic, and cause congestion on campus.

Video shows a parent sharing her experience, and officials sharing their advice for navigating the area during the busy weekend.

It's set to be a busy weekend at Michigan State, as the University is holding its commencement ceremonies, bringing lots of traffic to campus. With plenty of construction projects around the neighborhood, it could put a damper on a weekend that is special for so many.

"I normally would take 96 to 127," Rebecca Walsh said. "I didn't even know where I was for a while."

Walsh was one of many parents at the spartan statue taking graduation photos Thursday. She says she has already felt the impacts of the detours.

"We live about an hour away and it took me an hour and a half to get here today with the construction," Walsh said. "So we've moved all of our plans for Saturday morning because my daughter graduates at 12:30. So we're going to leave our house an hour earlier to make sure that we get here, get her picked up, and get to graduation on time."

Erica Venton, a Spokesperson for MSU Infrastructure Planning and Facilities, says there are three ingredients to navigating this busy weekend.

"Plan ahead," Venton said. "Really think about where you need to go and how to get there."

"Second," she said, "give yourself extra time to get there. And please have empathy for others because we're all trying to have a wonderful commencement season."

And there could be some good news for travelers. A spokesperson for the Michigan Department of Transportation tells me they are working with local agency and permit jobs to remove unnecessary traffic control for the majority of the weekend.

Parking on campus is free all weekend. More information can be found here.

