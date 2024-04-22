Teen dead in possible accidental shooting in Jackson

JACKSON, Mich. — A 15-year-old boy is dead following a shooting, that’s according to the Jackson Police Department.

Officials tell us that the call came in on Saturday, April 20, around 10:30 pm about a reported shooting inside a home.

We’re told it happened on the 900 block of Maple Avenue.

Officers found the 15-year-old victim in an upstairs bedroom, he was shot once in the chest.

He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

We’re told that witnesses were interviewed and that the shooting was possibly an accident.

If you know anything about this case, you’re being asked to call Sergeant Andrew Mosier at (517) 768-8644 or report information anonymously to Crime Stoppers at (855) 840-7867.

