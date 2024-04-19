Former Grass Lake Teacher Facing Multiple Felony Counts

Video shows documents relating to the case and one parent praising the School District's handling of the case.

Grass Lake Community Schools placed the teacher on administrative leave in March and he resigned early April.

A letter from the Superintendent indicated the District was working with law enforcement on an investigation.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

A former Grass Lake High School teacher was arraigned this week. The charges: multiple sexual misconduct felony counts. Here’s what we now know.

Grass Lake Community Schools Superintendent Ryle Kiser wrote a letter to parents, guardians, and students saying that the school district is working closely with law enforcement on the issue, but didn't mention any details.

I sent a Freedom of Information Act request to the School District and received a packet of documents.

I learned that a teacher at the High School was placed on administrative leave March 19th pending investigation of “allegations of behavior that would be unacceptable”.

That teacher has resigned, and the name matches a person arraigned this week at Jackson County Courthouse.

“I’m very, very impressed with how they handled it,”says Noelle Kruise, a parent of students in Grass Lake Community Schools.

She says, though she was initially shocked, from what she knows, the District handled the case appropriately.

“I’m under the impression that the day that these students came forward with this information, the school called the police.”

The reports I obtained from the Sheriff confirm that the police started investigating the matter on March 19th — the same day the teacher was suspended.

The reports detail the kinds of messages the teacher is alleged to have exchanged with students, including sending them explicit images of himself, and requesting the same of them.

Court records show that the accused has posted a $25,000 bond, and a probable cause conference has been set for May 24th.

