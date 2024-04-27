NOTHING BUT NET: Pewamo-Wesphalia and Clinton County RESA come together for annual 'All Star' game

For over 10 years, the community of Pewamo-Westphalia and Clinton County RESA come together for one day of basketball.

It's an all star game that gives the students at CCRESA a chance to play in front of a large crowd. All rooting for them.

Video shows the crowded stands and community's excitement behind the event.

The players entered the court... and fans from all over came to cheer or one game that means the world to parents like Kari Pickell.

"To see them have fun and include them, and just to make this game all about them is an absolute feel-good moment," said Pickell.

The annual All-Star Game is played between the CCRESA Cougars and Pewamo Westphalia's high school team, allowing the special education students on the Cougars to play their hearts out in front of a full crowd.

It's a game that CCRESA student Jarred Miller says he waits for every year.

"I've been pumped up and ready for this... the whole entire time I've been thinking about it in my head, and I'm ready to go when I need to go," said Miller.

But Coach Schneider of Pewamo-Westphalia says that their team does the same.

"One of our first questions our guys ask us is when is the CCRESA game? They truly look forward to this. We call it the biggest game of the year," said Schneider.

A game so big that former Pewamo-Westphalia coach Luke Pohl comes out of retirement to coach the Cougars.

"It has a tremendous effect on people for days after this, you can't help but feel that," said Pohl.

And when Kari's daughter made her first basket of the game, she knew that exact feeling.

The community expects the event to expand and grow and hopes that the smiles created through this one day last a lifetime.

