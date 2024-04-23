New school-based health center: Grand Ledge welcomes UM Health-Sparrow clinic

Grand Ledge Public Schools, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow and Eaton RESA held a ribbon cutting Monday morning for the new health clinic inside Grand Ledge High School

This school based health center will provide services such as immunizations, behavioral health care, physicals and more

Anyone between the ages of 5-21 is welcome to make an appointment at the center

A long awaited school-based health center opened its door in my neighborhood Monday morning making history in Eaton County

"For me i've been stressed out here and there. Sometimes I need advice from someone trusted and I don't always want to go to my teachers or peers" said Aadhi sudhakar, Grand Ledge High School senior.

Feelings like these are common for students like Aadhi and Grand Ledge High Schools new addition is here to assist with that

In a collaboration between Grand Ledge Public Schools, University of Michigan Health-Sparrow and Eaton RESA; The counties first school based clinic made its way to GLHS

"We see things like these painting up here, murals in the hallway outside leading to the facility, really trying to make this place seem less like a sterile traditional doctors office this is more like a safe secure welcoming and inviting place. That's a great idea we had and I'm happy to see it implemented on the walls in the building" Aadhi said.

The clinic will specialize in both physical and mental health and it's open to anyone inside or outside the district between ages 5 and 21.

"If you have insurance they will charge your insurance but if you don't it will be free of charge" said Sean Williams, Eaton RESA superintendent.

Eaton RESA superintendent Sean Williams stressed the importance of the clinic for addressing mental health.

He says students still struggle with the effects of the pandemic

"Since Covid we've really seen an increased need for mental health services for the youth and we're just so excited to bring that inside the schools and offer support to the kids. After research into the district we've found that they need this support" Williams said.

The Grand Ledge Public Schools health clinic will be open Monday through Friday year-round

