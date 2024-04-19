Lansing Police Release Partial Body Cam Footage of Officer-Involved Shooting

Video shows LPD partial body-cam footage from Officer-involved shooting on April 10th

The suspect, a 28-year-old male, Andrial Ortiz, was handcuffed by LPD.

Both officers who have been shot have now been released from the hospital.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood news reporter Sarah Poulos... Friday, partial body cam footage of the officer-involved shooting on April 10th was released by Lansing Police...

According to the Lansing Police Department, LPD detectives were following a violent crime that occurred earlier that week. Investigators say detectives asked for assistance from uniformed officers for a traffic stop in the parking lot of an apartment building on West Holmes Road just after 11 am on April 10.

"He is known to police."

Lansing Police releasing body cam footage from two different officers and angles... It appears to show the suspect on the ground when you hear a female officer tell the suspect, who police say is 28-year-old Andrial Ortiz, officers are going to cuff him.

"We're going to put you in cuffs."

While trying to take the suspect into custody, he appears to try and stand up, officers can be seen restraining the suspect..

"Put your hands behind your back."

The suspect can be heard saying quote "you're going to have to kill me."

A struggle ensues and according to police, the suspect makes several attempts to disarm the patrol officers and detectives.

"Put your hands behind your back or I'm going to taze you. Put your hands behind your back."

Police say the suspect eventually disarms both detectives, then using one of the detective's guns, shoots one officer in the leg and grazes another.

"He's got a gun... (gunshot)."

Police also have released still images of what appears to be the suspect trying to disarm officers.

Investigators say one of the officers shot the suspect in the lower leg. LPD says officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect, and he was then taken to a local hospital.

Both detectives and uniformed officers have been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation by Michigan State Police. In Lansing, I'm Sarah Poulos, FOX 47 News.

