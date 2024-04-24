Surge of speciality goods make their way into MSU's Surplus Store as students leave campus for summer

Video shows new items lining the shelves of the MSU Surplus Store as MSU students head home for the summer.

From big to small, the end of another school year at MSU marks the beginning of a surge at the surplus store, where specialty items are filling the shelves.

"Refrigerators, microwaves, small appliances," explained Chris Hewitt, Operations Manager at the MSU Surplus Store.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your MSU neighborhood reporter, Lauren Lendzion.

Student move out on campus is in full swing, and here at the MSU Surplus Store the items are flowing in...

From big to small, the end of another school year at MSU marks the beginning of a surge at the Surplus Store, "Bean bag chairs come in, mirrors, and box fans. The types of small appliances you see in the dorms that students have," stated Hewitt.

MSU Surplus Store Operations Coordinator, Chris Hewitt, says, there's a high demand for these specialty items...

He encourages students moving out to send their unwanted items to the store, rather than the trash, "Students, when they move-out of their dorms, are encouraged to take their possessions they cannot take or do not want to take with them down to designated drop points in their halls," explained Hewitt.

Where those items will then be picked up and taken back to the surplus store to be sold to customers.

And for those eyeing something specific... I asked Chris how quickly the goods typically leave the shelves this time of year, "Usually pretty quick. We try to restock when possible, but we will usually have this whole wall lined up with refrigerators and microwaves and we'll try to restock as fast as we can," reiterated Hewitt.

The Surplus Store will be open to the public during the next few weeks on both Friday and Wednesday, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

