2 Guys and a Grill food truck preparing for the Eaton County Expo.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

2 Guys and a Grill food truck tell me their passion for cooking has left its mark in the Charlotte community.

"We been growing it’s been our fifth year, and we’re getting bigger and bigger, " 2 Guys and a Grill food truck owner Kurt Dziobak said.

”We have some great food to offer, we have gourmet burgers, we have our specialty tacos this year and loaded fries, it’s always nice to help the community in Charlotte,”

The owner of ’2 guys and a grill” food truck Kurt Dziobak has been in the food industry 29 years and tells me this is their third year being a part of the Eaton County Expo and they truly love to make the community know they are appreciated.

"It's something that I have always wanted to do, I feel great and if we can help out the community.

Kurt says they have had their food truck for 14 years and plan to keep serving the community, we will have full coverage of the Eaton County Expo starting tomorrow live at 530pm

