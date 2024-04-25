Mayor Andy Schor pauses MLK BLVD reconfiguration project, What's next?

Residents have complained about the MLK Blvd reconfiguration project, because it would remove the median in the area.

After hearing opposition from residents, mayor Andy Schor has decided to put a pause on the reconfiguration project.

A "Keep the median sign" planted in the MLK Boulevard, represents how much support this spot has in the west side neighborhood.

“It was put in there for a reason,” said resident Elizabeth Rice.

Rice has lived in the area for more than 20 years - she said her support for the median has a lot to do with noise mitigation and safety, which is why she was one of several residents who opposed the city's plans to modify the median.

Those plans would be to accommodate the conversion of two way traffic, making the median a lot smaller and costing the city more than $3 million.

“Why do we need to spend money on any of these conversions?” Rice said.

“We heard passionate responses from supporters and opponents, and I thought it would be fair that we put on pause on this and get some answers to the questions,” Schor said.

So what does this pause look like? Schor said it will still include the creation of two way traffic, but it was make minimum changes to the median.

“We're leaving it the way,” Schor said. “We will still have the two way street conversion, but minimum changes to the median.”

Schor tells us construction for the "minor changes" will start around September.

