HOW THE TURN TABLES: Mid-Michigan Record stores prepare for 'Record Day' amidst big name album releases

Every year, Record Day is celebrated on April 20.

Manager of Flat Black and Circular, Jon Howard says that Taylor Swift's most recent album release has them busier than usual.

Video shows the store's preparations and records that will be there during the day.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in East Lansing where the tables are turning. Turntables, that is... and one recent album release is causing a storm right before the needle drops on National Record Store Day.

For resident Erv Bates, vinyl music is an art form that he hasn't visited in a long time.

Russell shellberg Erv Bates filters through Blues vinyl at Flat Black and Circular



"I have not played vinyl in probably 40 years... Seriously, the last time I played vinyl was in high school," said Bates.

But since that time, vinyl has evolved, allowing new artists to introduce younger generations to the art. One of those names being American singer-songwriter, Taylor Swift.

"It was a bit of a chaotic tornado when Taylor Swift announced her new one," said Flat Black and Circular's Store Manager, Jon Howard.

Announcing her album release the day before Record Store Day, Howard says that the fan's excitement has been keeping them extra busy.

Russell Shellberg Cover of Taylor Swift's 'The Tortured Poets Department'



"We get phone calls as you can hear in the background here, about every minute and a half for Record Store Day, and then compound that with Taylor Swift phone calls to see which version we have and if we got it in on time," said, Howard.

Russell Shellberg Jon Howard from Flat Black and Circular explaining busy preparations for record day



Howard says that only 1 of the 4 album variants arrived at their store, and others will be arriving within the next week. But through all of this, Bates says that bringing together multiple generations for one day of records is what it's all about.

"They're appealing to people in the younger generation as well as the older generation. So it's really kind of cool because yeah there is that kind of marriage between the cross-generational relationship," said Bates.

Russell Shellberg Vinyl spinning on record player at Flat Black and Circular



And for those Swifties trying to snag every version of Swift...

"We tell people drive by here after like 10, 11, 12 o'clock... The line is going to be in front only. And if you see people starting to line up, you better hop on it," said Howard.

Flat Black and Circular will be open from noon to 6 to help you find your favorites.

