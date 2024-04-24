A tradition continues: Meet Lansing's new Poet Laureate

Ruelaine Stokes has been named Lansing's new Poet Laureate.

Stokes has been a part of the poetry scene in the greater Lansing area for years.

Video gives you a quick look at what a poet laureate is and who Ruelaine is taking the reigns from.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

As Ruelaine Stokes sits in her living room reading poems he's reminded of the love she has for poetry.

"I adore poetry. And I like bringing people together around poetry. I like teaching the skills of writing. I like teaching performance skills," Ruelaine Stokes said.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Ruelaine Stokes



She was inspired by three young poets and over the years she's been heavily involved with the poetry scene in the Greater Lansing area.

"Now I'm president of the Lansing poetry club," Stokes said.

And her stage just got bigger.

On Tuesday at the Robin Theatre, she was bestowed the title of Lansing's new Poet Laureate.

"Have a poet that represents the greater Lansing community, and helps to bring poetry to the masses to make people see that poetry can be for everyone," said the manager of the Poet Laureate Program Dawn Gorman.

She will be the fourth person to hold this title...Taking reigns from former laureate Masaki Takahashi.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Former Poet Laureates Dennis Hinrichsen and Masaki Takahashi with Ruelaine Stokes.



"It's been an honor and privilege to be able to serve this community. I love what I do and I'm going to continue to do what I love. Regardless of my tenure or not," he said.

Ruelaine will hold the title for two years.

She's ready to get started.

"There's lots of opportunity here. I think this is a this is a great place to be a poet," Stokes said.

