Williamston coach selected into Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame

Video shows Steve Kersten, head coach of the Williamston High School football team.

Kersten's been selected into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

Both a coach and teacher, Kersten's impact on the community exists on and off the field.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

In Williamston, one coach has been elected into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame, and he’s inspired the community, both on, and off the field.

"When you see young people and their growth, it just gives meaning to what you're doing."

Steve Kersten is one of 14 coaches selected into the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame.

In his 24 years of coaching at Williamston High School, he’s taken the team to 16 playoffs and has won 144 games.

"When you are a football coach, you see the good, the bad, the ugly, on a Friday night or even in practice," said Kersten. "So it's fun to help young people experience growth in their life."

He’s not just a coach. He’s a math, and technology and robotics teacher, one that students at Williamston High School look up to.

Noah Dunckel is a senior at Williamston High School, and captain of the varsity football team.

"He's just the person that cares about everybody," said Dunckel. "I mean if there's someone you need to go to for any reason, no matter what, he's that guy, and he makes sure we know that."

Perhaps more important than the victories, has been the example Kersten has set both athletes and students in Williamston.

Brett Palmer is a sophomore at Williamston High School.

"In the hallways he's just so approachable," said Palmer. "You can go talk to him if you need anything. I want to carry that throughout my life, like just be that someone that people look up to and want to talk to."

Kersten said this honor has allowed him to renew relationships from the past.

"I think what's meant the most to me is all these texts and emails," said Kersten. "Even from former coaches, coaches I've coached against, and obviously the players."

Kersten's induction ceremony will be in Troy, Michigan on June 21st.

