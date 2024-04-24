‘HE’S DANGEROUS’: Man accused of double homicide faces charges

Dennis Whaley is accused of killing two people in Lansing on April 18, 2024.

Whaley was on the run for about 3 days before he was arrested by police.

Watch video above to see what charges Whaley is facing.

Dennis Whaley, 51, was arraigned Tuesday on several charges.

Whaley is accused of shooting and killing 51-year-old Jason Mckenzie and 53 year old Christine Cambric, last Thursday in the 500 block of Woodrow avenue. Family members tell us Mckenzie and Cambric were cousins.

“They weren't only cousins, but they were best friends,” said Mckenzie’s daughter Jelsey Wallace.

Wallace said she’s unclear about Whaley’s motive for killing her father and her cousin. But during court on Tuesday - the judge mentioned a claim that Whaley allegedly assaulted Cambric back in November.

“Count one alleged that you did make an assault or assault with battery against Christine Cambric, a resident or former resident of your household or an individual you had been dating,” said Judge Laura Millmore.

"The suspect and her were known to be together and there's been cases where he was known to be domestic,” Wallace said.

After being on the run for about 3 days, Whaley is now facing several charges, including 2 open murder charges and 4 counts of felony firearm. His attorney attempted to get him a bond, but the judge denied that request.

“I don’t think anything is ever going to be good enough, because I am never going to get my dad back,” Wallace said. “I hope justice is served and he gets what he deserves.”

Whaley is due back in court on May. 2.

