A small piece of the NFL is made right here, in Jackson

Video shows Stephen Ziegenfuss, Director of Video Systems Engineering at COSM.

Ziegenfuss manufactures the pylons used by the NFL, and constructs the piece using a foam mold and integrated camera system.

These pylons are used for replays or the enhance the broadcast for viewers at home.

When it comes the the NFL Draft, we're almost to the end zone, and Jackson has a closer tie to the NFL than you may think.

There's always that anxious moment during a football game that fans are familiar with: when a player is right on the line of a first down or touchdown. That can be the difference between a win or a loss. Getting a definitive view from that sideline starts in Jackson.

Stephen Ziegenfuss and COSM provide the pylons for the NFL. He builds the whole system from top to bottom, from the foam mold to the integrated camera system inside.

"The idea is that, in a given sporting experience that we capture, every game, every player, every second, so we never miss anything," Ziegenfuss explained. The 180 degree video a pylon records can be used in a replay to identify precisely what happened.

"The NFL can use it, not only to enhance the broadcast for the viewers at home, but also provide substantial proof as to whether or not a goal was achieved or a first down was achieved," said Ziegenfuss.

When you're watching the game at home, some of what you see might come from these pylons, which come from our neighborhoods. "These are made here right here in Jackson, Michigan which is a blessing," Ziegenfuss said. "We have an incredible manufacturing capability here, just a great network to put stuff like this together."

