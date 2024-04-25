NFL DRAFT: One Jackson Lions fan gives a new meaning to the term "Sunday Best"

Video shows Ryley Sauter, who says he and his father "were the biggest Lions fan in town."

Ryley's father, Jimmy, recently passed, and his family invited funeral attendees to wear their "Sunday best." To their family, that means their game day gear.

Ryley initially planned to attend the draft with his father. Despite his recent passing, Ryley still plans to attend to honor and celebrate his father.

Ryley Sauter says that he and his father were the biggest Lions fans in town. He grew up celebrating draft days in Detroit, playing on the turf with his dad, and watching games at home in the Lions Den. "If we're not at the game, everybody's coming over to our house," said Sauter.

Sadly, this year's draft will look a little different, as Sauter's father, Jimmy Sauter, recently passed away. Sauter shared that his father's funeral was especially unique, being for the biggest Lions fan in town, requiring that all guests wear their "Sunday Best."

Sauter explained, "Our Sunday's best is wearing our Lions gear to the Church for the funeral. It was a great thing to see all that Honolulu Blue covering the seats. The church was full of Honolulu Blue, and it was amazing."

This year's NFL Draft was something Sauter and his dad had planned on attending together. Despite his dad's recent passing, Sauter still plans to attend the draft with his nephew, in his dad's honor. Of course, Sauter will be sporting his "Sunday Best."

"I feel him every time I put this Honolulu Blue on," said Sauter.

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook