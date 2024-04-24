Community center plan aims to revitalize Meridian Mall

Video shows the current Meridian Senior Center, located in Chippewa Middle School in Okemos.

In a few years, the school is set for demolition.

A plan will be presented to the board to create a new community and senior center located in Meridian Mall.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm here at Meridian Senior Center, located at Chippewa Middle School in Okemos. In the next few years, this school is set for demolition, but Meridian Township has big plans for the future of the senior center.

Marna Wilson is a Trustee on the Meridian Township Board, and the chair of the Community and Senior Center Task Force. Made up of township leaders from multiple areas of expertise, this group is preparing to present a 15-month plan to create a new community and senior center, to be located in Meridian Mall.

"We have come very far in planning this opportunity," Wilson said. "The Meridian Mall has an empty space at the Younkers building. It is a huge building."

According to Okemos Public Schools, Chippewa Middle School will be demolished and replaced with a new school.

"In approximately three and a half years, there will be no senior center available at that middle school," Wilson said. "So this is pushing us in the direction of let's act sooner than later so that our seniors will have a home."

Marna says this new project aims to bridge an age gap, expanding the senior center to an inclusive community center in a centralized location, to better serve residents from both Haslett and Okemos.

"Because it's a multi-generational facility, we want to cater to the needs of everyone from babies to senior citizens," Wilson said.

The task force hopes this project will revitalize the Meridian Mall.

Marna says if approved, the building will feature a gymnasium, an auditorium, fitness spaces, warming kitchen, multiple added rooms, and more, all in a multi-level complex that makes up 97,000 square feet.

"We'll be bringing it forward to the board first, and then to the greater community in the next couple of months," said Wilson.

Marna says the price of the space hasn’t been finalized, but that they have $5 million in seed money from elected representatives in the house and senate.

Marna tells me that the designs for this project are under wraps until May 9th, when they'll be presented to the board for approval.

