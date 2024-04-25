MSU students 'occupy' campus in support of Palestine, continue calls for University to divest from Israel

EAST LANSING, Mich. — A group of students has set up a peaceful protest in support of Palestine on Michigan State University's campus.

Tents and chairs are set up in the area, and students that your MSU neighborhood reporter Lauren Lendzion talked to said they had been there since 3 a.m.

One student said this is the only local next step to stop the genocide happening in Gaza, and called on MSU to divest from weapons manufacturers in Israel. They say they will be there until the University divests.

That issue has been brought up in recent Board of Trustee meetings.



Shortly after noon, President Kevin Guskiewicz arrived at the area.

Colin Jankowski



