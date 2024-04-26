Transforming lives through hoops.

It was a few months ago when Malik Mayfield left his hometown of Grand Rapids and started a new journey at Charlotte High School.

The social media coordinator of the athletic program at Charlotte High School has started an organization that is helping the next generation of kids.

"Joe Fox Grand Rapids community college coach very good family friends of mine, and I reached out to him and asked if he knew any gyms and Charlotte was the first gym, he sent me and I never looked back," Malik Mayfield Top Five Hoops owner said.

And while he has been loving his role as the athletic program's social media coordinator.

It's off the screen and on the court where is impact is being felt at the Top 5 Hoops AAU basketball team.

"We host different youth camps, we host AAU, and hold 3 on 3 tournaments for the community," Malik Mayfield Top Five Hoops owner said.

I stopped by the program this week and talked with Mayfield about his goals for the team.

"Caring about who they are as a person, you know you can ask any of my guys in here we do basketball second, how is school, is everything ok at home, a program that cares about them," Malik Mayfield Top Five Hoops owner said.

Players I talked to are grateful to see the impacts of that mission.

"A big impact especially on my life when he came into the season, he came right around the middle of our basketball season, immediately his impact was felt around the community," Charlotte High School Junior Alex Reed said.

"To go to big colleges you got to have good grades so it's very important," Top Five Hoops player Zaiden Bramer said.

"If I don't have good grades mom is on me, with him bringing that in this program it's second nature," Top Five Hoops player Aaron Akins said

Malik tells me he wants to continue to make an impact on the youth so they can pay it forward one day to the next generation after them.

