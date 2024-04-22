Spring cleaning: National Drug Take Back Day

LANSING, Mich. — It's spring cleaning season and neighbors should focus on their forgotten medicine cabinet.

The Drug Enforcement Administration's National Prescription Drug Take Back Campaign will occur nationwide including in our neighborhoods.

Neighbors can dispose of old and unneeded medications from 10 am to 2 pm at Take Back Day locations on Saturday, April 27th.

The following prescription and over-the-counter drugs will be accepted:



Tablets.

Capsules.

Patches.

Other solid forms.

Participating law enforcement agencies will not accept any of the following:

Medications from physicians, veterinarians, hospitals, long-term care facilities, pharmacies, and vapes from retailers will not be accepted.

Liquid medications.

Vitamin/supplements or personal care products, like hand sanitizers, shampoos, soaps, lotions, sunscreens, etc.

Needles/sharps or bio-hazardous materials containing blood and/or body fluids.

Recreational or prescribed marijuana or marijuana products.

The service is free and anonymous if you wish to drop off your medication.

For more information and to find a drop-off location near you, click here.

