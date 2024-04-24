Interim Meridian Township manager selected to fill role

Video shows new Interim Township Manager, Tim Schmitt.

Schmitt has been selected by the Meridian Board to replace former Township Manager Frank Walsh.

Walsh resigned from the position following an external investigation into complaints and concerns of his alleged behavior.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

Frank Walsh, former Meridian Township Manager, has resigned, and while the township prepares to permanently fill this role, an interim manager has been selected to take the reins.

Tim Schmitt is in his third year serving as Planning and Development Director in Meridian Township.

"That's my job, to make this township look and feel as good as it can in my time in the seat," said Schmitt. "I've been in government over 20 years now, and this is my opportunity to continue to serve the community, the staff and the board, to try and move things forward in a positive manner."

During an April 21st special board meeting, the resignation of former Township Manager Frank Walsh was finalized. Following complaints and concerns regarding alleged behavior from Walsh, an external investigation occurred, from which the results remain confidential.

John Hart Former Township Manager Frank Walsh speaks at April 21st special board meeting.

Tim Schmitt was named Interim Manager in Walsh's place.

In response to employee concerns about lack of transparency during the investigation of Walsh, Schmitt says he hopes he can connect positively with staff.

"I'm an honest broker, I'm gonna be as open and transparent as I can with the information I have," said Schmitt. "One of the things I'm telling everyone right now is I don't have all the information. I'm still trying to gather all the information up and understand where we're at."

Schmitt will continue to hold his position as Director of the Planning and Development Department. He says while splitting his positions, he has built trust with his staff to maintain efficiency.

"Frankly, I'm gonna have to pull some double duty where I can and other places I'm gonna have to delegate," Schmitt said. "It only makes sense. My principal planner is gonna be a busier guy now because I'm gonna have to push some stuff off on him."

Schmitt says as interim manager, he will be working on utility billing, the budget, the ongoing Meridian Mall Senior Center project, and more. He also referenced work in his time as planning & development director, he and his staff are looking into more affordable housing in the township.

"You'll always see something going on in Meridian Township, and our job is to make it as good as possible for the residents," said Schmitt.

Schmitt expects to hold this position for six to nine months. I reached out to former Township Manager Frank Walsh for an interview. He declined, but said that he thoroughly enjoyed his time working in the position, and he asked me to thank Meridian Township residents for him.

