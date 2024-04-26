"The best day I've had in a really long time," Jackson Lions superfan shares his Draft Day experience

Video shows photos and videos from Ryley Sauter, who attended the NFL Draft on Thursday with his nephew, Royce.

Ryley shared earlier in the week that he and his father were the biggest Lions fans in town, up until his recent passing.

Watch that story: HERE.

Earlier this week, we introduced you to Ryley Sauter, a local Lions superfan who planned to attend the NFL Draft in honor of his late father. Since his trip, we're catching up with him to see if the Draft met his expectations.

Ryley's story:

NFL DRAFT: One Jackson Lions fan gives a new meaning to the term "Sunday Best"

"It exceeded the expectations, obviously, with that many people there. Honestly, it was just crazy. Just wild," Sauter recalled when asked about his Draft Day experience.

275,000 football fans flocked to Detroit Thursday for the NFL Draft, and for one Jackson superfan, the trip held a bigger meaning than just Lions excitement. "It was the best day I've had in a really long time," said Sauter.

Sauter was meant to spend the Draft with his father, who recently passed. However, Sauter still made it downtown with his nephew, Royce. "The energy was absolutely electric," shared Sauter. "There were tons of fans down there. Everybody was nice. It was good to see Detroit come out with all the vendors. Really good food, really good atmosphere, and just a lot of fun."

Beyond the excitement of the Draft itself, this superfan was also happy with how the Lions made their pick. Sauter explained, "They drafted Terrion Arnold, which is the good corner. As soon as that corner got picked, there were three more corners to go after him, so I'm glad we got the best one."

Even with the excitement of the day, Sauter's father was still in the back of his mind. "He would've thought it was really cool and amazing."

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website .

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook