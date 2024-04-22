A Group Of Angels Is Making An Impact In North Lansing

LANSING, Mich. — In the heart of North Lansing, nestled within the Gier Community Center, you can find a group of angels.

Tracy Smith helps bring them all together.

“It's a very spiritual, a very uplifting experience to be here and to be surrounded by the love that we have here with the folks that are here.”

They call themselves KCS Angels. Tracy says their name spells out what they are all about.

“KCS actually stands for kindness, courage and strength.”

Tracy, the Executive Director of KCS Angels, says this non-profit began as a simple social group back in 2016.

“We recognized through my brother-in-law, who was my co-founder, the fact that our folks don't have fun. By folks I mean adults with special needs such as cognitive developmental disabilities, or people who are blind, or maybe have dementia. What ever their disability we ask how we can make your life more fun.”

And fun they have… indeed. From art classes to basketball games, KCS Angels bask in the joy of each moment.

Derrick Trevino visits each week.

“I like coming here because it's fun. It gives me something to do that is out of the house. I like it because we're doing different activities and I meet new people.”

Thirty-year-old Tony Watts has been hanging out at KCS Angels for the last two years. According to his day, Edward, Tony looks forward to it every week.

“He loves coming here and see people playing games being around a lot of different activity. He loves the music. He just loves the whole scene.”

But behind this haven lies a deeply personal story. Tracy's brother-in-law, Scotty, who had Down Syndrome, inspired the inception of KCS Angels.

“He wanted me to do something," says Tracy. "And I said, how much more do you want me to do? I do this, this, and this, I take you to doctors, I cook your meals, I take you to program, I do all of that for you. What more do you want? He looked at me with tears in his eyes and said, 'I want to have fun.' And that basically was the seed that started this. As long as they are having fun we are going to keep going.”

And now, they're thriving.

April 27 marks a significant milestone for KCS Angels as they host their first fundraiser.

If you would like more information on KCS Angels you can visit their website at

https://www.kcsangels.com/

To Tracy Smith and all the KCS Angels, thank you for reminding us of the simple yet profound power of fun. You are truly this week’s Good Neighbors.

