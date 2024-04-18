Growing concerns about the MLK Blvd Median’s future

City Officials will like to make changes to the MLK Blvd Median on Lansing's west side - the goal? Increase two way driving operation in the area

Deborah Mulcahey has lived near the MLK Boulevard on Lansing’s west side for about 40 years, and she said he neighborhood won’t be the same without the median, which comes a long with a deep rooted history.

During the construction of 496 - a lot of minority families on the west side, were displaced out of their homes. Some of those homes sat where the median is today.

“People lost their homes and they were removed and now this median is here and it serves a purpose,” Mulcahey said.

Mulcahey said that purpose is noise mitigation and safety, two things she said will be jeopardized with the city's plans for the median.

“We're looking to convert Ottawa and Allegan to two way operation this Summer and because it runs through the MLK Boulevard, we would have to make some modifications at those intersections,” said Lansing’s Director of Public Service Andy Kilpatrick.

The city has narrowed down the modification plans to two options.

“Option one is to keep the existing boulevard, make some modifications at the corners of Ottawa and Allegan to enable right hand turns that are not currently mad because it’s one way. Then we would put a southbound left turn pocket on MLK at Ottawa,” Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick said that option 1 will cost between $200 thousand and $300 thousand.

Option 2, will reduce the 100 foot median to 10 feet and reduce the driving lanes in that area from 6 to 5.

“Option two is about $3.2 million dollars, and that includes repaving the lanes,” Kilpatrick said.

Kilpatrick said the city has sent out over 1600 mailers to residents , like Mulcahey, in the area to get their input.

“I don’t support either option,” Mulcahey said. “Where is the data? why change the road at all? Whats the point?”