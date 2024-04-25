Break-in investigation at Spartan Stadium

EAST LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan State University Department of Police and Public Safety is asking for the community’s help to identify the people in these photos.

It’s in connection to a breaking and entering case at Spartan Stadium,

Officials say that this happened on Saturday, April 20th, just after midnight.

If you know anything about this case you’re being asked to contact Detective Craig Guadiano at guadianco@dpps.msu.edu. You can also submit an anonymous tip by texting MSUDPPS followed by your message to 274637, or by calling Crime Stoppers of Mid-Michigan at 517-483-STOP (7867).

Want to see more local news? Visit the FOX47News Website.

For more news about MSU, go to the MSU Campus neighborhood page on our website.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox.

Select from these options: Neighborhood News, Breaking News, Severe Weather, School Closings, Daily Headlines, and Daily Forecasts.

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

