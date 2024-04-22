Earth Day Cleanup event gives Lake Lansing Park North some TLC

In honor of Earth Day, Ingham County Parks staff and volunteers got together at Lake Lansing Park North to help make the community cleaner and greener.

They focused on cleaning up old dump sites and removing invasive plants.

Video shows a recap of the event.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

"It’s a huge help to the park system,” said Ian Londo Assistant Park Manager Lake Lansing North & South.

It was all hands on deck during Monday's Earth Day Clean Up at Lake Lansing Park North.

"If we do it together it will go a lot faster,” said Ashley Burns director of sales and marketing for the Hyatt Place Lansing East.

Dirt was flying and shovels were moving as everyone teamed up to dig up concrete and clear out what used to be old dump sites.

Tianna Jenkins, WSYM, April 2024 Earth Day Clean-Up



"Either park material, or road material, that’s been dumped over the years and we want to get it out of here and make it a safe, useable space for people to use," Londo said.

But the project didn’t stop there.

On the other side of the trees, volunteers were using trash bags to help clear out an invasive plant called garlic mustard.

"A ground cover that would take over native plants and not allow them to grow," Londo said.

Tianna Jenkins, WYSM, April 2024 Earth Day Clean-Up



"It spreads pretty fast if you don’t try to control it," Londo said.

And has a very distinct smell.

"When you pull it smells just like garlic,” Burns said.

Ashley Burns and her coworkers at the Hyatt Place Lansing East were just a few of the faces that swung by.

She says participating today has encouraged them to keep their eyes open.

"Any time you take to help your local parks and the community by picking up trash or just overall is helping the planet. So, I think every day should be Earth Day,” Burns said.

