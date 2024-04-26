Day of Kindness: Mitten Misfits



As apart of Fox 47s Day of Kindness we are highlighting Mitten Misfits

The organization has been taking in older animals and giving them a forever home with the assistance of community volunteers for a number of years

Volunteers range from MSU students to veterans and more assist with the care of the growing number of animals

In the attached video, we introduce you to Vick and Bob Worthy as they reflect on the impact Mitten Misfits has had on them and all of their volunteers

(The following is a transcription of the full)

"It's been kind of a wild ride. Vick did this on her own for about 20 years with 3 to 5 animals and she would help out humane society's and animal control" said Bob Worthy of Mitten Misfits.

Fast forward to present day, the Mitten Misfits family has grown tremendously.

"Oh my goodness we have peacocks and ducks, turkeys, chickens, horses, donkeys, a little dwarf horse, goats, sheep, What am I missing?" "Pigs!" Vick and Bob Worthy recalled.

That growth has also come from volunteers.



"I've worked with some of the groups. Vick mentioned some of the younger people with developmental problems we've also had groups of veterans with PTSD come out and they've helped me with some construction projects and they said it really helps him get their thoughts together and puts them in a better place and I've heard that from so many people" Bob said.

Mitten Misfits has taken in 100's of senior farm animals across the state, giving them a second chance and healing that seems to go both ways.

"Animals can heal. I don't know the science behind it but giving people access to the animals and just do chores; Not riding them, not exploiting them but just coming and being around them improves their life" Bob explained.

And as another summer approaches, Vick and Bob have plenty of work to do from painting the sheds to tidying the horse stalls which is why their looking forward to Fox 47s day of kindness project where the community will come out to further support these animals that mean so much to so many.

"They deserve a better life than what they've had an its just a blessing to be able to give it to them." said Vick

