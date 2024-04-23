STUDENTS SHAPING ST. JOHNS: How one MSU capstone project is showing many possibilities for the city.

For a whole semester and over 1200 hours, 5 students from MSU focused on St. Johns for their capstone project

The students received 354 responses from a survey they put out to residents that addressed areas that could be incorporated to downtown.

Video shows the presentation and ideas gathered from the students.

(The following is a transcription of the full broadcast story)

I'm your neighborhood reporter Russell Shellberg here in St. Johns where one MSU capstone is helping to shape the future of the city, maybe even by adding a splash of color.

Monday night, five MSU students from the School of Planning, Design, and Construction presented their capstone project to the city commissioners of St. Johns. The project focused on the North Gateway. An area Mayor Scott Dzurka says needs some help.

Russell Shellberg MSU Students present their improvement capstone plan for St. Johns



"It's that next block that we've thought for a long time, 'What can we do with it? What's next for St. Johns?' It's the area from the Veterans Memorial all the way up to Old 27," said Dzurka.

Russell Shellberg Front side St. Johns Train Depot



After putting over 1200 hours into those questions, the students presented their findings and ideas. With one major point being found from 354 community responses.

"92 percent do not want the grain silos to remain as they currently are," said one of the presenters.

Russell Shellberg Grain silos in 'North Gateway' St. Johns



The students saw 77 percent of neighbors wanting more recreational space in the area, 72 percent wanting the train depot to remain as is, and 58 percent wanting more green space in the area. City Manager Chad Gamble says that these numbers will help to leapfrog this project.

"There was an initial study done in the master plan. This is a little more focused. So now it gets us a little more meat to really chew on to be able to move this project forward in those small recommendation points that they brought forth and presented on," said Gamble.

We will continue to follow this story with any updates on the land as they come.

