MSU and U-M Spring Game Recap, Tigers, NFL Draft, and More!

LANSING, Mich. — On this week's Press Pass, Jack is joined by 97.1 The Ticket's Rico Beard and Blue Belly Tom Crawford to recap and dissect the Spring football scrimmages for both the Spartans and Wolverines, discuss the Detroit Tigers' current standing in the AL Central, grade the Lions' new uniforms that were unveiled on Thursday, preview the upcoming NFL Draft in Detroit, touch on the 2024 Izzo Legacy Run/Walk/Roll, and more!

