Positively Mid Michigan
Good Neighbors
Volunteers Are At The Heart of The Greater Lansing Food Bank
Bob Hoffman
6:00 PM, Jul 30, 2021
Good Neighbors
Jackson woman who founded non-profit is 'a living angel'
Bob Hoffman
6:00 PM, Jul 16, 2021
Good Neighbors
Ele's Place celebrates 30 years this year. Volunteers have helped make the non-profit a huge success!
Bob Hoffman
5:30 PM, Jul 09, 2021
Good Neighbors
Ryan Kost is making Lansing a more liveable city and it's getting noticed.
Bob Hoffman
7:27 PM, Jul 02, 2021
Good Neighbors
Riding for a purpose!
Bob Hoffman
3:27 PM, Jun 25, 2021
Good Neighbors
This Good Neighbors is all about passing kindness forward!
Bob Hoffman
7:30 PM, Jun 18, 2021
Good Neighbors
"Be The Change" rings true for this week's Good Neighbor.
Bob Hoffman
7:30 PM, Jun 11, 2021
Good Neighbors
Local kids create kindness club
Bob Hoffman
7:30 PM, Jun 04, 2021
Good Neighbors
What's happening in Lansing's three cemeteries?
Bob Hoffman
7:30 PM, May 28, 2021
Good Neighbors
The power of women who come together for good!
Bob Hoffman
7:30 PM, May 21, 2021
Good Neighbors
Lansing woman donates unique family heirloom
Bob Hoffman
7:30 PM, May 14, 2021
Good Neighbors
Local mom organizes events to help other moms
Bob Hoffman
7:30 PM, May 07, 2021
Good Neighbors
His daughter was killed, but she lives on!
Bob Hoffman
4:53 PM, Apr 30, 2021
Good Neighbors
Turning a hobby into a passion that helps others!
Bob Hoffman
5:24 PM, Apr 23, 2021
Good Neighbors
Lansing man brings in over 14,000 garbage cans over 3 years
Bob Hoffman
3:15 PM, Apr 16, 2021
Good Neighbors
Group of good neighbors help keep Lansing streets clean
Bob Hoffman
4:25 PM, Apr 02, 2021
Good Neighbors
A 138-year-old farmhouse is about to become something that could be modeled elsewhere.
Bob Hoffman
4:12 PM, Mar 26, 2021
Good Neighbors
It takes a village to run elections in Lansing
Bob Hoffman
3:09 PM, Mar 19, 2021
Good Neighbors
Volunteers teach boxing to Parkinson's patients.
Bob Hoffman
6:22 PM, Mar 12, 2021
Good Neighbors
Volunteers come together to help another community volunteer.
Bob Hoffman
12:42 PM, Mar 05, 2021
Good Neighbors
What's going on with all the lights?
Bob Hoffman
8:51 PM, Feb 25, 2021
Good Neighbors
Children's book was part of Lansing author's healing process
Bob Hoffman
5:10 PM, Feb 19, 2021
Good Neighbors
When you do great things, great things happen to you
Bob Hoffman
6:55 PM, Feb 12, 2021
Good Neighbors
The Power of the Piano
Bob Hoffman
9:05 PM, Feb 05, 2021
Sign up today!